Coffee County Central announces top 10 percent, valedictorian and salutatorian for Class of 2022

Coffee County Central High School has announced the Top 10 Percent, along with the valedictorian and salutatorian for the graduating class of 2022.
The Class of 2022 is scheduled to graduate on Friday, May 27, 2022 – just over 100 days away.
This year’s valedictorian, which goes to the graduating senior with the highest GPA., is Luke Beachboard. After graduation, Beachboard plans to attend UT-Chattanooga to major in Preprofessional Biology. After that he plans to attend veterinary school. He spends time working at All Creatures Veterinary Clinic in Manchester. Beachboard is also part of the student-broadcaster program with Thunder Radio and has broadcast multiple games over the past school year, including high school and middle school volleyball.
This year’s salutatorian, the student with the second highest GPA, is Landon Meadows.
Students finishing in the top 10% of the Central High School Class of 2022 are below:
|Luke Beachboard – Valedictorian
|Landon G. Meadows – Salutatorian
|Jason A. Abeyta
|Caroline E. Ballard
|Elizabeth C. Brown
|Annmarie N. Calahan
|Elliana A. Chumley
|Anna E. Dawkins
|Bethany A. Farrar
|Kiya B. Ferrell
|Connor J. Fox
|Anna C. Godwin
|Peyton H. Grosch
|Maddison L. Helms
|Kasen X. Holt
|Cybele M. Hoover-Horn
|Olivia B. Howell
|Olivia P. Kilpatrick
|Logan G. Meadows
|Harshita Y. Mistry
|Jacqueline P. Mondragon
|Marisol Moreno Rivera
|Alexa J. Morse
|Brady R. Nugent
|Lauren I. Perry
|Gavin W. Prater
|Ashley K. Reynolds
|Callie E. Roper
|Haley K. Sherrill
|Sarah E. Slade
|Granite B. Todd
|Riley J. Tucker
|Jason P. Tundidor
|Ethan J. Welch
|Emily A. Whitten