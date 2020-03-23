Coffee County Census response rate is second best in Tennessee

Coffee County’s self-response rate to the 2020 Census is off to an excellent start. According to data provided by the Census, Coffee County has a 27.3% response rate (as of noon, March 23) since the Census began receiving responses on March 12. That is well ahead of the state percentage of 19.6% and the national average of 19.2%.
In fact, Coffee County has the second best response rate in the entire state of Tennessee.
“Moore County’s response rate is 30.2 percent,” stated Tia Zanghi, relationship specialist with the US Census.
Coffee County and Lincoln County are tied with the second best response rate in the state at 27.3%.
In the surrounding area, the response rates through noon on March 21 are as follows:
Moore County – 30.2 percent
Coffee County – 27.3 %
Lincoln County 27.3
Franklin County – 25.7 %
Bedford County – 23..6 %
Warren County – 22.9%
Cannon County – 18.8%
Rutherford County 17.2%
Grundy County – 8.8%
Everyone is encouraged to respond to the Census online if they have internet access. You can respond online by clicking here – responding takes mere minutes and you only need your street address to get started. Without internet access, respondents should pay close attention to their mailboxes and respond to the paper questionnaire or call the phone number provided.
With concerns with COVID-19, enumerator (door knocker) response may be delayed going home to home, although no official announcements have been made. That is why local officials are emphasizing as many people as possible self respond.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about $675 billion in federal money will be distributed based on the census data compiled, meaning ensuring a complete count in Coffee County is a top priority for local officials. One separate study shows that for every person that goes uncounted in the Census, Coffee County will miss out on about $11,000 in federal money allocation over the next 10 years.
“This is a very important Census for Coffee County,” said Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell. “It is of utmost important that everyone is accounted for. This data and these results will have a direct impact in our community for the next 10 years.”
Going deeper into the numbers, the best response rates in Coffee County have been in the northern half of the county, with some tracks showing response rates as high as 34.2%.
