Coffee County Census response nearing 2010 mark; still time to complete yours

Coffee County is nearing its Census self-response rate from the 2010 Census, and remains in the top five in the entire state of Tennessee for Census response.
According to numbers provided by the US Census Bureau on Friday, Coffee County’s self-response rate to the 2020 United States Census is 67.6 percent. The response from the 2010 census was 70 percent.
If you have not yet responded to the 2020 Census, it’s not too late. You can respond by telephone by calling this number: 1-844-330-2020. Or click this link. Completion only takes minutes. Studies show that for every person not counted in the Census, Coffee County will miss out on approximately $11,000 in federal funding.
Complete your 2020 Census now!
Completing your Census is your civic duty. And it only takes a few minutes. You don’t need anything but your home address to get started