Coffee County Census response continues to be among tops; officials urge you to complete yours

As of Monday, April 13, Coffee County’s response rate is at 54.8%, which is good enough for fourth in the entire state of Tennessee among the state’s 95 counties.
“I am very pleased to see the citizens of Coffee County have been taking the time to complete this very important 2020 Census,” said Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell. “I know with the current situation we are in this would be easy to look past, but our residents obviously understand just how important this Census is and are responding quickly.”
According to the United States Census Bureau, about 675 billion dollars in federal money will be allocated based on Census data collected. One separate study found that Coffee County will miss out on $11,000 for every person that is not accounted for in the Census.
“Our future in this community truly does depend on Census response,” added Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman.
Federal funding for schools, grants, hospitals and transportation are tied to Census data, not to mention business decisions about expansion and relocation are directly tied to Census data.
You can compete your Census online by clicking here. To respond by phone, you can call 1-800-354-7271. You can also respond through a paper questionnaire that arrives in the mail. If you do not respond, a Census worker will visit your home in hopes of collecting the needed information.
Complete your Census online today. Once you get started, if you do not have your “census ID” simply click the link that says “if you do not have a census ID, click here.” All you need is your home address to get started.