Coffee County canine deputy retires with ceremony at New Union

A member of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is taking a load off her paws and retiring. Jarka, a canine deputy with the department, retired on Friday with a ceremony at New Union Elementary School.
Students at the school wrote letters to Jarka and some students were picked to read their letters out loud during the retirement ceremony. Jarka served eight years with the sheriff’s department. Her handler was David Grosch. The retirement of Jarka leaves the sheriff’s department with three active canine deputies on the force.