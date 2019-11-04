Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Coffee County canine deputy retires with ceremony at New Union

Students at New Union Elementary School were selected to read letters to Jarka during a retirement ceremony Friday.

A member of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is taking a load off her paws and retiring. Jarka, a canine deputy with the department, retired on Friday with a ceremony at New Union Elementary School. 

Students at the school wrote letters to Jarka and some students were picked to read their letters out loud during the retirement ceremony. Jarka served eight years with the sheriff’s department. Her handler was David Grosch. The retirement of Jarka leaves the sheriff’s department with three active canine deputies on the force. 

Josh Peterson