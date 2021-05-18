Coffee County CAC launches Join Our Quest initiative

The Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center has launched a Join Our Quest initiative, which aims to raise awareness of child abuse. Join Our Quest initiative invites community members to raise awareness by displaying the Coffee County CAC’s poster and posting a picture on social media. If you would like to display a poster, contact them at 931-723-8888 and ask for the poster.
The Coffee County CAC fights child abuse in Tullahoma. In 2020, of the 347 referrals received for services in Coffee County, 40% of the children were 6 years old or younger, 36% between the ages of 7 and 12, and 24% were between 13 and 18. Child abuse could affect any family, church or community. Data show that 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 7 boys will experience sexual abuse by the age of 18. With the confidential nature of child abuse cases, raising awareness is challenging and vital. Stigma, misconception and lack of awareness lead to the continuing cycle of child abuse.
Join the quest to a healthier society by donating to the center. Not only would breaking the cycle of child abuse lead to fewer victims but it would lead to a healthier society. According to the American Society for the Positive Care of Children, 14% of all men in prison and 36% of women in prison in USA were abused as children. Children who experience child abuse are nine times more likely to become involved in criminal activity.
Learn to recognize possible indicators of abuse and neglect. State law mandates anyone suspicious of child abuse to report it. If you suspect child abuse, call 877-237-0004. You can report suspicions of child abuse anonymously. In 2020, in Coffee County, there were 4 investigations involving the death of a child; 244 investigations involving sexual abuse allegations; 333 total severe child abuse investigations.