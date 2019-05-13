COFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION Regular Board Meeting AGENDA

COFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
1343 McArthur Street
Manchester, Tennessee 37355
Telephone: 931-723-5150 Facsimile: 931-723-8285
TO: All Board Members
FROM: Brett Henley, Chairman
SUBJECT: Regular Board Meeting
DATE: June 10, 2019
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
PLACE: Coffee County Board of Education
Pledge of Allegiance
AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II. Call for Intent
III. General Consent Items
(*If no objections, the following items will be considered passed when the agenda is passed.)
1. Minutes: May 13, 2019; May 20, 2019
2. Overnight Field Trip – CCMS – Cheer Camp MTSU – June 24-26, 2019
3. Out of State Field Trip – CHS – Dance Camp – Huntsville, AL – July 15-18, 2019
4. Use of Facilities -CHS Softball Field – MOJO 2010 practice – Dates TBD
IV. Agenda Items
1. Engineering & Design Services for New Union Renovation Projects
2. North Coffee Renovation Bids
3. Theater Lighting Bid
4. Property, Liability, Workers Comp, Student Injury Insurance Bid
5. Unused School Waiver Fee Approval
6. School Fees FY 2019-2020
7. Differentiated Pay Plan
8. 2019-2020 Board Meeting Dates
9. Budget Amendments
10. Budget Update
V. Items for Discussion
VI. Committee Reports
VII. Student Ambassador Report
VIII. Director’s Report
