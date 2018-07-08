COFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION Regular Board Meeting AGENDA August 12, 2019

COFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
1343 McArthur Street
Manchester, Tennessee 37355
Telephone: 931-723-5150 Facsimile: 931-723-8285
TO: All Board Members
FROM: Brett Henley, Chairman
SUBJECT: Regular Board Meeting
DATE: August 12, 2019
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
PLACE: Coffee County Board of Education
Pledge of Allegiance
Recognitions: ►FBLA Nationals Winners
►South Central Volunteer Award: Becki Louden
AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II. Call for Intent
III. General Consent Items
(*If no objections, the following items will be considered passed when the agenda is passed.)
1. Minutes: July 8, 2018; July 22, 2019
2. Overnight Field Trip – CHS FBLA – Camp Widjiwagan, TN – Sept. 5-8, 2019
3. Overnight Field Trip – CHS Criminal Justice – Pigeon Forge, TN – Sept. 6-8, 2019
4. Overnight Field Trip – CHS DECA – Chattanooga, TN – March 4-8, 2020
5. Overnight Field Trip – CHS FBLA – Chattanooga, TN – April 5-8, 2020
6. Out of State Field Trip – CHS DECA – Orlando, FL – Feb. 4-9, 2020
7. Out of State Field Trip – CHS Criminal Justice – New York – March 5-8, 2020
8. Out of State Field Trip – CHS FBLA – Salt Lake City, UT – June 27-July 3, 2020
9. Use of Facilities – MYFL 01 – CCRA Practice Field – (Mon, Tues, Thurs) Aug.-Oct. 2019
10. Use of Facilities – CC Fair Board – CHS Theater/Cafeteria – Sept. 14-17, 2019 (rain only)
11. Use of Facilities – Lego League – CCMS Gym, Caf., 6th gr – Nov. 16 and Dec. 14, 2019
IV. Agenda Items
1. Use of Buses by Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association – Sept 13-14, 2019
2. Assessment of Riverview School
3. Support Letter for the Use of Grounds for Riverview School
4. Budget Update
V. Items for Discussion
VI. Committee Reports
VII. Student Ambassador Report
VIII. Director’s Report
