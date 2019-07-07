Coffee County Board of Education expected to continue contract negotiations for new director of schools Monday

The Coffee County Board of Education will hold a work session today at 3 p.m. at the Board of Education Building at 1343 McArthur Street with the intent to negotiation a contract with Dr. Charles Lawson to become the next director of schools for the Coffee County School System.
The board voted last Monday to enter into negotiations with Lawson, who is currently the principal at East Middle School in Tullahoma. The board will need to agree to a contract and a super-majority vote is needed to extend the offer to Lawson – meaning 5 of the board’s seven members will need to vote for it.
The school system is searching for a new director after the resignation of Dr. LaDonna McFall last month. McFall took a job as director of schools in Roane County, Tennessee. She served as director of Coffee County Schools since 2012.
The public is welcome to the open work session and board meeting today at the administrative plaza.