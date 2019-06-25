Coffee County BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS June 25, 2019 @ 6:00 p.m. A G E N D A

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
COFFEE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE PLAZA
June 25, 2019 @ 6:00 p.m.
A G E N D A
1.Sheriff Proclaims Commission Open for Business
2.Invocation
3.Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag
4.Roll Call
5.Approve agenda.
6.Review and approval of the minutes of previous meeting.
7.Resolution of Memorial, Sympathy and Commendation
8.Elections, Appointments and Confirmations
a.Notaries
b.Other
9.Unfinished Business
10.New Business
a.Leave Donation Program
b.Resolution 2019-13 – Resolution Authorizing Coffee County to obtain and pay the premium for a policy of Insurance coverage with a limit of $500,000 that insures the lawful and faithful performance by County Officials of their fiduciary duties and responsibilities in lieu of Surety Bonds
c.Resolution 2019-14 – A Resolution making appropriation for the various funds, departments, institutions, offices and agencies of Coffee County, Tennessee for the Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2019 and ending June 20, 2020.
d.Resolution 2019-15 – Resolution setting the Tax Levy in Coffee County, Tennessee for the Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2019.
e.Report on Debt Obligation for Coffee County Water Waste Water Authority
f.Budget Amendments
g.Audit Committee Report
h.Exit 105 project
i.Other
*Report of standing committee and action thereon by the commission.
*Report of special committees and action thereon by the commission.
11.Statements & Announcements
12.Public Comments
13.Adjournment