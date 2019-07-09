COFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS COFFEE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE PLAZA July 9, 2019 @ 6:00 p.m. A G E N D A

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
COFFEE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE PLAZA
July 9, 2019 @ 6:00 p.m.
A G E N D A
1.Sheriff Proclaims Commission Open for Business
2.Invocation
3.Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag
4.Roll Call
5.Approve agenda.
6.Review and approval of the minutes of previous meeting.
7.Resolution of Memorial, Sympathy and Commendation
a.Resolution 2019-16 – J. T. Dillon, Jr. (Deceased)
b.Resolution 2019-18 – Harry Barr Gilley (Deceased)
c.Other
8.Elections, Appointments and Confirmations
a.Notaries
b.Ambulance Authority
c.Other
9.Unfinished Business
10.New Business
a.Resolution 2019-17 – Resolution to amend Coffee County Zoning Resolution No. 2006-39 to rezone property on Map 047, Parcel 058.00 and 058.01 of David and Gloria Brown located at 8220 McMinnville Highway from C-1 Rural Center District, to C-2, General Commercial District.
b.Other
*Report of standing committee and action thereon by the commission.
*Report of special committees and action thereon by the commission.
11.Statements & Announcements
12.Public Comments
13.Adjournment