Coffee County authorities warn residents about rash of car burglaries

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is advising the public to be on the lookout after a recent spike in car break-ins.
According to CCSD, there have been several vehicle burglaries in various areas of Coffee County over the last several days. Investigators are following numerous leads and request that the public be vigilant and proactive. Please remove all valuables from your vehicles when not in use, especially at night and secure your vehicle.
If you have any information regarding this recent rash of burglaries, please contact Investigator Brandon Reed 931-570-4191 or Stephen Sharketti 931-570-4423