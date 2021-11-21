Coffee County authorities respond to chemical leak in Winchester

At approximately 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Coffee County District 6 Hazmat Team consisting of personnel from Manchester and Tullahoma Fire as well as Coffee County EMA personnel were requested to respond mutual aid to Winchester Utilities for a leaking Chlorine Gas Cylinder.
Upon the teams arrival, technicians were suited up and sent in to ascertain the location and size of the leak. A special device was placed on the 1 ton Cylinder to stop the leak. Winchester Fire along with A&E Ambulance service were on scene as well to help with medical evaluations and decontamination of personnel who had entered the hot zone. No injuries were reported, and no product was released from the building, as air scrubbers clean the air before it is released.