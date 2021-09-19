Coffee County authorities on the scene of possible double homicide

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney General are on the scene of what is being described as a “possible double murder” at 93 Clyde Vickers Rd., Estill Springs.
According to Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin, authorities were notified of the situation at approximately noon on Sunday. Deceased are one white male and one white female.
Authorities have identified the female victim as Chasity Kay Hill, age 27, with ties to Moore and Coffee County. The male victim has been identified as Logan Tindale, age 22, from Florida.
This is a developing story. More information will be released when it is available.