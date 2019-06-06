Coffee County Administrator of Elections becomes State Certified
Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented the administrator with a certificate on Monday at the annual state election law summer seminar in Nashville.
Participants must first complete a training process that covers 40 different topics related to election law.
The exam, which is administered by the Division of Elections, is a rigorous closed book written assessment that can last up to three and a half hours. Questions, which are based on statutory requirements, range from voter registration to Election Day guidelines.