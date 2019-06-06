«

Coffee County Administrator of Elections becomes State Certified

Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Election Commissioner Judy Blackburn, Fayette County Administrator of Elections Josh Tapp, Marion County Administrator of Elections Kyra Inglis, HAVA Attorney Andrew Dodd, Warren County Administrator of Elections Susie Davenport, Coffee County Administrator of Elections Andy Farrar and State Election Commissioner Donna Barrett

Coffee County Administrator of Elections, Andy Farrar has been recognized for passing the state certification exam.
Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented the administrator with a certificate on Monday at the annual state election law summer seminar in Nashville.
Participants must first complete a training process that covers 40 different topics related to election law.
The exam, which is administered by the Division of Elections, is a rigorous closed book written assessment that can last up to three and a half hours. Questions, which are based on statutory requirements, range from voter registration to Election Day guidelines.