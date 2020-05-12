Coffee County active COVID-19 cases drop by one; percentage of positive tests drops slightly across the state

As of 2 p.m. Monday, there are now 16,111 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee. There have been 8,336 recoveries, leaving 7,775 active cases. This is approximately 269 more active cases than the prior day across the entire state.
There have been 265 confirmed deaths and 1,363 hospitalizations. There have been 283,924 total tests performed, meaning about 5.67% of those tested are testing positive. This is down slightly from 5.69 percent from the prior day.
Meanwhile, in Coffee County there remain 54 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus. There are now 29 recoveries, leaving 25 active cases in the county. There have been 1,569 negative tests in Coffee County, meaning of those tested about 3.33 percent are testing positive.
