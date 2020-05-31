Coffee County active COVID-19 case count bounces back to 21

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, there are 23,006 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee. This includes 364 deaths and 1,750 hospitalizations. There are 15,300 cases classified as recovered, leaving 7,706 active cases across the state. This is 659 more active cases than when the report was released by Tennessee Department of Health on Friday. A total of 435,977 tests have been performed, meaning of all of those tested, about 5.27 percent are testing positive for the virus.
Meanwhile, in Coffee County there are 73 confirmed cases of the virus with 52 recoveries. This leaves 21 active cases, which is 3 more than Friday. Last week, Coffee County dipped from 24 to 18 active cases.
There have been 2,228 negative cases reported in Coffee County.