Coffee County active cases of COVID-19 drops to 21

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, there are now 10,366 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, with 5,140 people considered recovered. This leaves approximately 5,226 active cases in the entire state of Tennessee. There have been 195 confirmed deaths and 1,013 hospitalizations.
Coffee County now has 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 14 people considered recovered. This leaves Coffee County with 21 active cases, down one from the prior day’s numbers. There have been 979 negative tests performed in Coffee County for the virus. These numbers provided by the Tennessee Department of Health.
