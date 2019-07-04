Coffee County 4-H accepting t-shirt designs

The Coffee County 4-H is now accepting designs for a county t-shirt. This shirt will be worn by 4-H members to contests when appropriate or any other time they are representing Coffee County 4-H. You can submit your design ideas to Anna Duncan at this email address: aduncan@utk.edu. Submissions should be made by August 2nd.
Designs should use no more than two colors, the shirt color does not count as one of those colors, must incorporate the 4-H clover and it cannot be covered, and it must include the words “Coffee County.”