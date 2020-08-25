Coffee Co. tourism ranks 21st in Tennessee

The state of Tennessee released tourism impact numbers Tuesday, including data specific to Coffee County and Manchester.
The 2019 State of Tennessee Tourism Economic Impact Report ranks Coffee County 21st in the state in tourism expenditures. That makes Coffee County first in the rankings out of county’s that do not operate a convention and visitor’s bureau.
In 2019 each household across Coffee County saved $414.16 in local taxes thanks to tourism expenditures, up from $396.92 in 2018, according to data provided by Manchester tourism officials. This is the result of $104.46 million in direct tourism expenditures. Of those expenditures, some 824 jobs were created with $20.94 million in payroll, $2.71 million in local tax revenue, and $6.25 million in state tax revenue.
On average $286,185 is spent by visitors daily in Coffee County reeling in $7,415 in local taxes and $17,123 in state taxes each day.
“Coffee County and the southern middle Tennessee region continues to see fantastic growth in tourism expenditures,” said Manchester alderman Ryan French. “This is very much the result of a regional effort and folks visiting for music, sports, outdoors, and unique regional destinations.
“When looking at Coffee County tourism we can thank local partners like the George Dickel, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, the Manchester – Coffee County Conference Center, Old Stone Fort State Park, and regional partners like Jack Daniels, Tims Ford State Park, The Caverns, South Cumberland State Park, and many more. All of these efforts are supported by visitors stopping to take in a great meal at our local restaurants, finding unique shopping experiences in our shops and boutiques, and most importantly feeling welcomed by the southern charm and hospitality that makes our community unique and Manchester a small town with a big soul!”