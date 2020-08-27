Because of concerns with inclement weather, the Coffee County Health Department COVID-19 testing site at 2050 Hillsboro Blvd. (the former Southern Family Market building) will operate on adjusted hours for Friday, Aug. 28.
The site will only be open from 9 a.m. until noon on Friday and will not operate evening hours.
Coffee Co. testing site closing early Friday due to weather concerns
