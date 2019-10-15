Coffee Co. Sheriff’s Dept. warns of returning phone scam

There is a phone scam in the area to warn you about. According to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, scammers are calling and posing as employees of the sheriff’s department – this is a scam that has been used in this area many times before.
Scammers are telling the intended victim that they have missed jury duty and that they have a warrant for their arrest. The scammer then tells the intended victim to pay with a GreenDot card or MoneyGram to avoid arrest. The sheriff’s department wants the public to know that this is not law enforcement making these calls and that you should not reveal any personal information to these people and absolutely do not send money. If you have a question, call the sheriff’s department directly at 931-728-3591.