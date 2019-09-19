Coffee Co. Sheriff’s Dept. swears in new elementary cadets

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department held ceremonies Thursday to swear-in students into its Cadet Safety Patrol program.
A total of 32 students at Deerfield Elementary, Hickerson and East Coffee Elementary were sworn in.
The cadets are selected by teachers at each elementary school and will have duties of helping with special events at the school and other duties through the year. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department will also use the students for special tasks through the year. They will also have an opportunity to attend the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department cadet camp at the end of the school year.