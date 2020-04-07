Coffee Co. Sheriff’s Department back to normal after computer virus

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department had a brief interruption of its operating system thanks to a virus, according to Sheriff Chad Partin. But, according to Partin, all system’s are back up and operating normally.
“We had a virus that came from somewhere in the European counties overseas best we can tell,” explained Partin. “There was no ransomware or any ransom paid or anything like that. We don’t know how long it was sitting there.”
Partin said he does not believe that anyone’s personal information was compromised. However, his department continues to work to investigate the case at this time.
