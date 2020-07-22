Coffee Co. schools to take temperatures when students board buses; other info available online

Coffee County Schools continue to establish guidelines and procedures as the opening of schools draws closer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Transportation guidelines are now available for students who will ride school buses.
Among the guidelines are:
1 – families are asked to check each child’s temperature everyday. Temperatures at or above 100.4 are considered elevated and students should stay home.
2 – buses will be disinfected at least 2x per day after the morning and evening run.
3 – Windows will remain lowered in transit to allow additional air flow
4 – Temperatures will be taken when students enter the bus.
5 – hand sanitizer will be available and encouraged
6 – The use of masks is strongly encouraged (not requried)
7 – Family units will be asked to sit together to maximize spacing between others.
Other information in regards to Coffee County Schools’ response to COVID-19 can be found by clicking here.