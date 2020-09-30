Coffee Co Schools to remain on 4-1 schedule after Fall Break

In a brief statement issued Tuesday afternoon, Coffee County Schools Director Dr. Charles Lawson announced that the school system will continue with a “4-1” schedule after students return from fall break.
This means students will continue to attend school in-person for four days and learn virtually on Fridays.
“This is the same schedule that was utilized between Labor Day and fall break in which students were in the buildings Monday through Thursday and had a distance-learning day on Friday. Parent-choice virtual students who receive approval for the second quarter will engage in virtual studies all five days,” Lawson said.
“The number of virtual learners combined with the ever-changing numbers of quarantined/isolated students will be monitored continually,” added Lawson. “When these numbers reach a level at which students can be brought back into the buildings five days per week, the district will provide that information through local media and social media outlets.”
Coffee County Schools fall break runs Oct. 5-9.