Coffee Co. Schools to pay out $200K in lawsuit settlement

The Coffee County School system will have to fork out $200,000 as part of a lawsuit settlement. The settlement involved a special needs child and the funds will come from the school system’s general fund.
While details of the case are limited, school board members indicate that the suit was brought about due to a refusal of admittance. The settlement was reached in order to avoid a potentially more costly payout. The terms and conditions of the settlement are confidential. The incident in question took place while Dr. LaDonna McFall was director of Coffee County Schools. She left that position in June of this year.