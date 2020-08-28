Coffee Co. Schools to be in classroom four days a week after Labor Day

Coffee County Schools have announced a return to a more traditional learning setting beginning the day after Labor Day (Sept. 8)
According to director of schools Dr. Charles Lawson, the current plan is to maintain the A/B hybrid schedule through Friday, Sept. 4. After Labor Day, all students except those on parent-choice virtual or students who are quarantined and isolated should be able to return to their schools four days each week: Monday through Thursday.
Friday will remain a distance learning day for all students through fall break.
“Our community is not close to being finished with this pandemic and there remains a risk that groups of students will need to be placed on distance learning,” Lawson said. “These Fridays will ensure that teachers and students are prepared for distance-learning possibilities. There are not any current plans to return to the A/B Hybrid schedule.”
Lawson went on to say: “we are now able to monitor cases and quarantines in our schools in real time. For this reason, Coffee County Schools will no longer be using active case rate for the county as a number to make decisions about the district schedule. We will now be using district level information related to COVID-19 to make decisions at the district, school, grade or potentially classroom level.”