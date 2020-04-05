Coffee Co. Schools serving meals Monday for entire week

Coffee County School Sytem school nutrition team has worked feverishly to ensure children have access to nutritious meals during the COVID-19 pandemic, serving thousands of meals in the past three weeks. Beginning this week, operational changes to the drive thru program will be as follows:
*Open: Mondays Only – 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM
*Location: Coffee County Raider Academy, 865 McMinnville Highway, Manchester, TN
*Children will receive five days worth of meals during the distribution.
The drive thru location at Coffee County Raider Academy will be the only site open (Mondays only) in Coffee County Schools moving forward during the extended closure.
During the drive thru distribution, children will also have the opportunity to receive weekend backpack food. Our Student Support Services Department understands the challenges and hardships that families potentially are facing during these times of uncertainty. We encourage you to reach out to them by filling out this form if your family is in need, click here.