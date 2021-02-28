Coffee Co. Schools plan return to in school classes 5 days a week after spring break

Coffee County School System administered COVID-19 vaccines to all willing staff members at
Coffee County Central High School on February 25 and 26.
The district anticipates administering the second dose on March 25 and 26.
“The district appreciates the efforts of Tonya Garner (Coordinator of School
Health), the school nurses throughout the district, Deana Crosslin, and the
CNA students who have been instrumental in making this happen,” the system said in a statement.
Return to normal learning
Coffee County Schools continues to adjust to the changing conditions
surrounding COVID-19. One of these adjustments is a return to in-person
instruction five days each week. The district is tentatively planning on
this shift in schedules following spring break. This means that all
students who are not virtual will report to school for five days each week
starting April 5 through April 9.
On December 4, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDOH) changed its
guidance for schools. TDOH recommends that parents and school staff
monitor students for symptoms of COVID, but taking temperatures of all
students entering the building is no longer recommended. Coffee County
Schools has continued this practice for three extra months after the TDOH
changed the guidance. Starting Monday, March 1, Coffee County Schools will
no longer take the temperature of all students who enter our schools.
Parents should continue to monitor their children for symptoms. As always,
school staff will be on hand to greet students upon arrival at the school
and any student who appears unwell will be monitored by the school nurse.
Coffee County Schools will continue to follow recommendations from the TDOH
and CDC in order to protect our students and staff from COVID-19