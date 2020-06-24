COFFEE CO SCHOOLS: Parent survey is now available; masks to be optional for students, staff when school starts

Coffee County School System has a parent survey available online to gather input to begin the 2020-2021 school year amid COVID-19 concerns.
The school system states that the goal is to open school as normal as possible. The schools state that health and safety protocols will include, but are not limited to the following:
*Nurses will remain on staff at all school locations.
*Students exhibiting symptoms will be evaluated by the school nurse. Parents will be informed to pick up their
child, if necessary.
*Masks will be optional for students and school personnel.
*Regular temperature checks will be in place.
*Proper handwashing will be taught and expected throughout the day.
*Increased cleaning and disinfecting will occur on frequently touched surfaces.
*Social distancing will be encouraged, when feasible.
Parents of students in Coffee County School System can take the survey by clicking here.