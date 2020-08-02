Coffee Co. Schools employee tests positive for COVID virus

Coffee County Schools confirmed to Thunder Radio news Friday that the school system has experienced its first confirmed COVID-19 case in an employee since the work calendar began for the 2020-2021 school year.
Director of Schools Dr. Charles Lawson said the school district is working with school personnel and the health department to identify and quarantine anyone who may be classified as a close contact to that person.
“The district has worked closely with our COVID liaison in order to establish a protocol for these situations and this path of notification is moving forward,” explained Lawson. “The district is implementing additional disinfection measures in the affected work areas. At this time, there is no reason to believe that this will affect the scheduled start to the school year.”
Coffee County Schools have an abbreviated day of school on Monday, Aug. 3, with the first full day on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
If anything does change with school schedules, Thunder Radio will inform the public.