Coffee Co School System makes big schedule adjustment

Coffee County School System has announced that all remaining 1 p.m. dismissal days for this school year have been converted to full days of school – this will affect about 5 days of the school calendar.
This change applies to every school in the county school system – Deerfield, New Union, East Coffee, North Coffee, Hillsboro, Hickerson, Koss, Coffee Middle School, Raider Academy and Central High School. This change does not apply to Manchester City Schools, which operate on their own schedule.
According to the system, this change was made “so that we will have additional days to use if we were to need to close for inclement weather or sickness.”
The most immediate date affected will be Friday, Oct. 22, which will now be a full day of school. Future dates affected are Nov. 19, Feb. 18, March 18 and May 25. These days will now be regular schedule.