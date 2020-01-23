Coffee Co., Manchester schools close for illness

Coffee County Schools and Manchester City Schools are both closed Friday, Jan. 24 and Monday, Jan. 27 due to widespread illness in both school systems that is keeping students and teachers at home.
ESP for both school systems is also closed in an attempt to slow the spread of disease from student to student.
According to Dr. Charles Lawson, director of Coffee County Schools, principals at each school are coordinating with custodial staff to disinfect each school during the four-day shutdown.
Dr. Joey Vaughn, director of Manchester City Schools, said his staff has a plan in place to thoroughly disinfect each building.
“We work daily to make sure our facilities are in great shape for our students,” said Vaughn. “Hopefully the combination of schools being closed and time for additional precautions will help shut down the spread of some of the illnesses going through the community.”