Coffee Co., Manchester school systems to host mobile food pantry April 17

Coffee County Schools and Manchester City Schools are partnering together to host a Drive-Thru Mobile Food Pantry on Friday, April 17th at Coffee County Middle School. A Mobile Food Pantry is a large scale food distribution in which food items are delivered via Second Harvest Food Bank to a designated location for immediate distribution to those in need.
“During this unprecedented time, we understand hardships and challenges could potentially be bestowed on our families. We want to provide support and aid during times of uncertainty. As a community, we will get through this together,” said Taylor Rayfield, Coordinator of Family Resource Center for Coffee County Schools.
This will open at 10 a.m. and will be held at Coffee County Middle School, 3063 Woodbury Highway in Manchester.
The pantry will operate on a drive-thru model to reduce contact. Food boxes will be assembled and disbursed to the trunks of vehicles. Guests will not exit their vehicle for any reason.
For questions, contact Taylor Rayfield, Coordinator of Family Resource for Coffee County Schools at (931) 222-1066, or BJ Sylvia, Coordinator of Family Resource for Manchester City Schools at (931) 728-3412.
Get Thunder Radio daily newsletter
Don’t miss important stories like this. Sign up for the Thunder Radio daily newsletter, and we will send the news directly to your email inbox. No junk mail. And we don’t sell your email address. Just the community news that matters to you. For free.