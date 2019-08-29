Coffee Co. man apprehended after evading deputies Wednesday

A Coffee County man was arrested Wednesday after attempting to evade deputies.
According to a report filed by Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Corporal Lee Marcom, on Wednesday morning Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputies were driving to Clyde Vickers Rd. in an attempt to locate Shane Tyler Hale, age 25, for active local warrants and active warrants in Franklin and Dekalb counties.
Deputies passed a vehicle with Hale in the passenger seat. When deputies attempted to turn around and perform a traffic stop on that vehicle, Hale allegedly exited the passenger door when approaching a stop sign and ran into a wooded area. Canine Deputy Larry McKelvey was called to the scene to track Hale. An hours-long search produced no results, but deputies proceeded to a residence on Clyde Vickers Rd. and found Hale located there.
He was arrested and charged with evading arrest.