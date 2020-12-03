Coffee Co Imagination Library partnering with The Library that Dolly Built for movie unveiling

Imagination Library of Coffee County and The Dollywood Foundation are presenting a free one-night-only live streaming world premiere event for The Library That Dolly Built, a behind-the-scenes look at Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Originally scheduled as a nationwide live event on more than 300 screens this spring, the world premiere for The Library That Dolly Built has been reimagined as a free live stream screening of the film, exclusively on Facebook, available nationally on Wednesday, December 9th at 6 p.m.. The screening will be followed by a conversation with, and live acoustic performance, by Dolly Parton. Viewers can tune into the live screening and conversation on FB.ME/dollysimaginationlibrary and ImaginationLibrary.com.
More information can be found on our Facebook Page: Imagination Library of Coffee County
Please like and share the Imagination Library Facebook page. When they reach 1000 likes they will give out some door prizes to followers. The movie premiere will coincide with a fundraising effort for Imagination Library of Coffee County.