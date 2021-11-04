Coffee Co election commission exploring idea of fewer election-day precincts

Coffee County Election commission is exploring the idea of having fewer voting precincts for next year’s election.
During a November meeting, the commission gave direction to administrator of elections Andy Farrar to look at fewer precincts based on new districts that have been drawn by the Coffee County Commission. Currently, there are 23 precincts. The commission wants to explore having 18 precincts.
“With the way the county approved the new 9 districts, they want me to look at what we can do better and we will finalize a plan at the next meeting in December.”
Farrar cited Tullahoma as an example. Tullahoma currently has 9 precincts on elections day. Now that there are 3 districts – which are fewer districts but larger ones than before – the election commission is exploring the possibility of closing low-turnout precincts and combining them with others.
“Some of these precincts in the cities with low voter turnout, we could combine them or add a machine or two to another precincts with some added staff.”
Farrar explains that they are studying election-day turnout for the past 6 elections. By looking at total number of voters and the number of voters that can be handled per hour, per machine, the commission thinks that 18 precincts will be ideal. Currently, there are 23 precincts in Coffee County – 9 in Tullahoma, 4 in Manchester and 10 in the rural county.
Farrar adds that as more studying is done, the commission may settle on 19 or 20 precincts, or 16 or 17. Final plans should be in place by December before candidates begin picking up petitions for next year’s elections.