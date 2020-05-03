CMS students to pick up items May 13, 14

Coffee County Middle School has released information about closing the school year, and information for students to pick up and drop off property to end the year.
For students in all grades with last names starting with A through F, they will be picking up and dropping off property at the school between 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13.
For students with last names beginning G through M, they will be picking up and dropping off property between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. on May 13.
Students who have a last name beginning with N through R should come between 9 and 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14. And students with last names from S through Z should arrive between 12;30 and 2:30 p.m. on May 14.
Students and parents should park in the parking lot and follow signs to their assigned table. This will be the time to return library books, textbooks, uniforms, instruments, and pay outstanding cafeteria bills. Once that is done, students can pick up personal belongs that will be in a bag and ready to hand out. Students and parents will not be allowed inside the school building.