Closing the door can add time to escape fire

During a home fire, every second counts, especially today. Did you know that 40 years ago, residents had over 17 minutes to escape a home fire with their lives. Today, because of synthetic materials in furniture and building material that number is now under 3 minutes, according to the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance. A closed door can hinder flames and smoke from spreading to other rooms and can help deprive a fire of the oxygen it needs to grow, limiting the structural damage a fire can cause and saving lives.