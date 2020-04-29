Close contact businesses will be allowed to open next week, state reps says

State officials have announced that close contact businesses such as beauty salons and barbershops will be allowed to open as soon as next week – May 6.
Tennessee State Representative Johnny Garrett, who represents the 45th District, announced on Facebook Wednesday that he spoke with Governor Bill Lee, and added that beauty salons, barbershops and other close contact businesses will be opened up next week with guidance coming soon.
“Your engagement and messages made this possible,” Garrett posted. “Keep me informed of your issues so I can advocate on your behalf.”
This comes less than 24 hours after Lee issued Executive Order 30, calling for these types of close-contact business to remain closed in an executive order that doesn’t expire until May 29.
Sign up for Thunder Radio FREE Newsletter
Get trusted local news sent to your email inbox every morning FOR FREE! Sign up for Thunder Radio’s daily email newsletter today and stay informed.