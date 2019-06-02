Clarksville Police Handle Threat made against Bonnaroo
Clarksville Police became aware of the post and took it seriously and have addressed it. Clarksville’s Homeland Security coordinator along with patrol officers did interact with the person making the post and took several actions to minimize or negate the potential threat.
The post made by a person going by Ken Maynard on Facebook says, “Your all driving in with a lot of gas, do u know what a bomb we could make.” Other parts of the post read, “I will have them searching me. I will have them check out my tire rods on my car. I might kill such people.”
Clarksville Police did receive great cooperation from others who have a direct connection to the man. Due to privacy issues, the police department said they could not go into the details about their actions. Also, Clarksville Police is coordinating with other agencies including Coffee County authorities to see if there are additional steps necessary.
Bonnaroo begins on Thursday, June 13 in Manchester, TN and runs through Sunday, June 16.