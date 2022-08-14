City to make repairs to animal shelter; waiting on county direction

Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen agree that repairs need to be made to the city’s animal shelter.
Outgoing alderman Bill Nickels made a motion to allocate funds to repair the facility. Other aldermen wanted to wait and see what the Coffee County government eventually does about its animal control situation with new commissioners and a new county mayor are sworn in next month. Currently the city and county share an animal control facility at 156 Freedom Dr. The county has previously signaled its intent to move to a new location but has been unable to finalize plans and begin construction.
The city public works department will handle repairs at the facility.