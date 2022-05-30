City to discuss city manager at special called work session Tuesday

City of Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in a special called work session Tuesday, May 31.
Top on the list of items to be discussed will be the possibility of moving forward with a city manager – a long discussed item of business.
Below is the full agenda. The work session will start at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall: 200 W. Fort St. The public is invited to attend.
- MTAS discussion regarding City Manager/Chief of Operations position:
- 2022-2023 Budget:
- Water/Sewer Commission salary recommendation:
- Transition plans for City Attorney position: