City schools throwing Census party March 27

The Manchester City School System is throwing a 2020 Census event for Manchester families with students attending the Manchester City Schools.
On Friday, March 27, from 2-6 p.m. the Manchester School system has rented out the Manchester Recreation Complex at 557 N. Woodland St. and all students, along with their families, are invited to participate in this grand Census event. There will be approximately 35 stations for families to complete their Census online with help from Volunteers. There will be prizes on hand for those who complete their census, drawings for other door prizes, free food and other fun activities. The indoor pool will be open, and school physical education teachers will be in the gym leading group activities and games. All children must be with the city schools, and must be accompanied by an adult to attend.
And, for added fun, your friends at Thunder Radio will be on hand to play music and give away prizes.