City presented with $500,000 grant for ball field lights

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation were in Manchester Monday for a ceremony to present the City of Manchester with $500,000 in grant funding.
A ceremonial check presentation was held at Fred Deadman Park, with Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard on hand, along with aldermen Bill Nickels, Mark Messick and Roxanne Patton, as well as multiple members of the Manchester Recreation Commission.
The $500,000 grant will be matched with an additional $500,000 by the City of Manchester for a massive overhaul of the lighting at both Fred Deadman and Dave King Parks.
The grant will provide LED lighting and replace wooden light poles with metal poles for the T-Ball Field, Fast Pitch Field and Babe Ruth Field at Fred Deadman Park, as well as Field 6, 7 and 8 at Dave King Park.