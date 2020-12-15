City of Tullahoma alters operations due to high COVID-19 count

The City of Tullahoma announced Tuesday that city operations will move to
Phase 3 COVID-19 Operations. The City COVID-19 Operation Plan is a
three-phased strategy for operations, and when Coffee County case count goes
over 500 cases, the City modifies operations for the safety of employees and
the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning Wednesday, December 16 and continuing until further notice, the
following changes in city operations will be in effect.
including basketball. The City’s JR NBA basketball program has been postponed until January 2nd. Please check the Parks web site as other restrictions or limits may apply.
The Tullahoma Animal Shelter will close to the public, but staff remains available to assist with adoptions by appointment. Individuals are encouraged to go to
and call 454-9580 to schedule a visit. Tullahoma’s shelter remains a compassionate, no-kill animal shelter and we hope to find a forever home for each pet.
City government meetings will be conducted virtually. Most recently, the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen conducted business by video conference and broadcast using Facebook Live, as well as broadcasting to Charter Ch.
193 and Lighttube Ch. 6. Citizens may join in watching the next City Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, December 22, at 5:30 p.m.
The weekly Development Advisory Committee (DAC) meetings scheduled for each Wednesday have been cancelled until further notice. If you have a project for review, please e-mail Winston Brooks at Wbrooks@tullahomatn.gov. The project will be distributed electronically to the DAC for comments.
Other City of Tullahoma departments remain open and are focused onmaintaining the health, safety and welfare of our citizens and City team members.
The City will release updates at our
Individuals can assist in practicing everyday prevention measures, in
compliance with the CDC recommendations for minimizing possible exposure to
COVID-19:
* Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If
not available, use hand sanitizer.
* Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
* Avoid contact with people who are sick.
* Stay home while you are sick and avoid close contact with others.
* Cover your mouth/nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or
sneezing.
* Clean commonly touched surfaces regularly.
* Select a room in your house to utilize if you must self-quarantine
and identify someone who can bring you supplies to avoid having to make
trips.
* Stay informed on the latest updates.