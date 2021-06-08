City of Manchester to host Independence Day celebration on July 4th

The City of Manchester will once again celebrate Independence Day with a party at Rotary Park on July 4!
There will be a cover band performing from 7-9 p.m. at Rotary Amphitheater next to the Manchester Recreation Center. The band is “7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience.”
Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. and will be shot from the field across from the Manchester Recreation Center at 557 N. Woodland St., providing for multiple viewing points in the city.
The entertainment and fireworks are free to the public. Concessions and vendors may be on site for a charge.