City names Powell as grand marshal of Christmas parade

The city of Manchester has announced that longtime educator and public servant Dr. Prater Powell will be the grand marshal for the Manchester Christmas Parade on Nov. 30.
Powell is a retired longtime educator who worked for both the county and city school systems. He served as the director of Manchester City Schools before retiring. He currently serves on the Manchester Board of Education, is a member of Manchester Kiwanis, the Manchester Recreation Commission, among other causes.
The annual parade will be held at 6:30 p.m. on November 30. You can register your entry now by going to the recreation department at 557 N. Woodland St. or click here.