City intends to fill open aldermen slot in August election

There is now one more alderman seat available in the upcoming August election than originally expected.
With last week’s resignation of alderman Chris Elam, Manchester City Attorney Gerald Ewell has informed Coffee County Elections Administrator Andy Farrar that the vacancy should be filled in the upcoming August election.
Three aldermen seats were already open and up for grabs this August. Those seats will go to the top three vote getters. Meanwhile, the candidate receiving the fourth most votes will be awarded Elam’s seat and will serve two years – when Elam’s term expires in August of 2024.
There will be eight candidates vying for those seats: Mark Messick, Julie Anderson, David Bradley, Helen Debellis, Joey Hobbs, Claude Morse, Donny Parsley and James Threet.